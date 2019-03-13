'Game of Thrones' final season episode lengths revealed

has revealed the exact length of all six episodes of the "Game of Thrones" final season.

According to Deadline, the network's updated TV schedule shows that the opening episode, which airs on April 14, will be 54 minutes long.

The second installment, airing on April 21, will be 58 minutes long, while third episode is exactly an hour long.

Episode four has 78 minutes as run time and the final two episodes are the longest with 80 minutes each.

Last November, "GOT" revealed that all six episodes in the upcoming season of the hit show will have a run time of over an hour.

The first episode of the eighth and final installment of the epic fantasy series is directed by Nutter. He will also helm three other episodes.

