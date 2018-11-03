Police seizes illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 10 L

Police have seized illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh during raids in Shamli district and arrested a man in this connection, an official said.
According to sub-divisional magistrate Amitpal Sharma, a team led by circle officer Rajesh Tiwari raided a shop and seized the crackers stored illegally.
The shop owner, Vipin Kumar, was arrested in this connection, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
