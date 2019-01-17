Police stops Krushak Morcha activists from entering

The activists of BJP's Krushak Morcha Thursday forcibly tried to enter the state secretariat protesting alleged distress sale of paddy and mismanagement at different mandis across Odisha but were stopped by police.

A large number of activists marched towards the secretariat shouting slogans and demanding resignation of Cooperation S N Patro. The police intercepted agitators and a scuffle ensured. Some of them were taken into preventive custody, police said.

Cooperation SN Patro had challenged the opposition to prove the allegations that paddy is being procured at prices below stipulated MSP of Rs 1750 per quintal in mandis.

"We were going to give evidence to the on the distress sale of paddy at different mandis," said Surath Biswal, the of Morcha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)