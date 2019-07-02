Police will provide protection to forest personnel: T'gana HM

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali Tuesday said the state police is ready to provide protection to the forest staff who are engaged in safeguarding forest lands in the state.

Ali discussed the attack on a woman forest official in KB-Asifabad district on Sunday last with state forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy, an official release said Tuesday night.

The associations of forest employees represented to the forest minister on their protection in the wake of the attack.

Asserting that nobody was above law, the Home Minister said action as per law would be taken against those involved in the attack, the release added.

On June 30, C Anitha, awoman forest department officialin KB Asifabad district was injured in an attack by some people allegedly led by TRS leader Koneru Krishna Rao,brother of TRS MLA Koneru Konappa.

The officialwas attacked duringan afforestation programme on forest land.

