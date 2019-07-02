JUST IN
3 youths electrocuted in Pauri Garhwal

Press Trust of India  |  Kotdwar (U'khand) 

Three youths were electrocuted while clearing the rainwater from their inundated house in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday, an official said.

Heavy rain in the morning resulted in water gushing into some houses at Kashirampur area of Kotdwar town, sub-divisional magistrate Manish Kumar Singh said.

When the youths were clearing the water accumulated in their home, they were electrocuted after power was restored suddenly. They died on the spot, the official added.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 22:35 IST

