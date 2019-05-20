Poll predictions for J'khand inconsistent: Raghubar Das

Insisting that poll predictions for are "inconsistent", Monday said the BJP-led alliance in the state will win all 14 parliamentary seats.

The chief minister, however, asserted that he was happy that almost all survey agencies have projected a clean sweep for the NDA at the Centre, and claimed that people were satisfied with the development work undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led dispensation.

The opposition JMM, on its part, contended that the exit poll results do not reflect the true picture.

Most exit polls on Sunday forecast another term for Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

For Jharkhand, some pollsters have predicted that the BJP will win six to eight seats, while others claimed that the party will bag more than ten seats.

Das said that voters have "negated the opportunistic of the opposition parties".

"The has curbed terrorism and extremism. That is why people in large numbers in the naxal- affected areas have voted in favour of the BJP. They want peace and progress," Das said here.

People have reposed faith in Modi as they are "happy with the initiatives taken by him for the poor", he claimed.

"Modi has lived up to the expectations of people, particularly the poor and the middle class," he added.

Iterating that exit poll results for are "contrasting", Das said, "The BJP-led NDA alliance in will win all 14 seats in the state, including Dumka and Rajmahal, (now held by the JMM)," he said.

Dismissing the predictions, said the "Congress-led Mahagathbandhan will repeat its 2004 performance in the state".

The UPA alliance had won 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in 2004. The BJP had bagged 12 parliamentary seats in 2014.

