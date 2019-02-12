BJP workers will be given identity cards: Das

workers will be given identity cards in to enable them to take up the problems of the common people in government offices, Chief Minister said Tuesday.

"Workers of will be issued I-cards so that they can go to any government office and take up the work of the common people," Das said while addressing the partys Shakti at Harmu ground here.

Das also said that widows belonging to the poor would be given houses, street lights and drinking water would be provided in rural areas.

The said farmers having less than one acre would also get Rs 5,000 from the and Rs 6000 from the central government, totalling Rs 11,000 per year.

The had earlier announced to give Rs 5,000 per year to farmers who have less than one acre to up to five acres to purchase seeds or fertilizer from next fiscal with the upper limit being five acres.

Reminding the party workers against unstable governments that had rocked in the first 14 years, Das ridiculed Mukti Morcha for allying with the

Speaking on the occasion, C P Singh asked the workers to become "performers".

Former Jharkhand asked workers make the people aware of all the developmental schemes of both the Centre and the state.

