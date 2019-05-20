Pollachi sexual harassment case: CBI visits house of accused

officials Monday visited the house of an accused in the case of of women by a gang in nearby Pollachi as part of investigation, police said.

Two officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the probe from CB-CID police recently, visited the house of Sabarirajan, among the five people arrested in the case.

They questioned the accused's parents, who were in the house, police said.

A 19-year old woman student in February lodged a complaint with the police that a gang of four men had allegedly tried to strip her inside a car, shot a video of the act and blackmailed her using the visuals.

The gang was believed to have sexually harassed and blackmailed a large number of women in Pollachi over a period of time.

The issue triggered a public outrage, prompting the government to first transfer the case to the CB-CID police and later to the

The case assumed political overtones after a local functionary of the ruling AIADMK allegedly attacked the victim's brother for lodging the complaint. He was expelled from the party later.

Five people had been arrested so far in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)