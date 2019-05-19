POLLS-FACTS-PHASE 7

Voting is underway for the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls Sunday.
Here some facts:
* Polling underway in 8 states and union territories
* 59 constituencies with over 10 crore voters
*918 candidates in fray
* 112993 polling stations
* By this evening, except Vellore in Tamil Nadu, elections would be over in all constituencies.
*Vellore polls cancelled following excess use of money power. Fresh date to be announced.
