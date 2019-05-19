JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors
Business Standard

POLLS-FACTS-PHASE 7

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Voting is underway for the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls Sunday.

Here some facts:

* Polling underway in 8 states and union territories


* 59 constituencies with over 10 crore voters

*918 candidates in fray

* 112993 polling stations

* By this evening, except Vellore in Tamil Nadu, elections would be over in all constituencies.

*Vellore polls cancelled following excess use of money power. Fresh date to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 09:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements