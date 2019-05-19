LS polls: Polling underway in 8 seats of MP

Polling for eight seats in the fourth and final phase of elections in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Sunday.

Prominent candidates in the fray are former Union ministers and of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and seats, respectively.

Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's V L told

"So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said.

Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP.

Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes.

Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters.

Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.

Total 18,411 polling booths, including 1,157 entirely managed by women, have been set up in these seats, he said.

Over 56,000 security personnel, including 83 companies of the central forces and 49 of the state forces, have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, he said.

An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the polls in the state, he added.

Out of the total 29 seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.

The counting of votes would be held on May 23.

