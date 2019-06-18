Polygoons, Inc Enhances its Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology

/ -- Polygoons, Inc. announces the upgrade of its immersive, augmented reality, that is now capable of creating a whole new category of consumer and product marketing, in addition to gaming.

Polygoons has developed proprietary technology, processes and methodologies to deliver a range of augmented and experiences - gaming and custom applications, such as product demonstration, consumer and newer formats.

Polygoons is a free download from Apple and stores as an FPS game.

Polygoons is developing a range of games to become a Publisher of immersive games.

Steve Chainani, Founder and CEO, reported, "Polygoons, Inc is committed to the future of augmented/ as an enabler for gaming, and custom solutions. It truly represents the next generation of experiential where any product can be 'virtualized' to the customers environment."



According to Chaitanya Hiremath, Founder and CTO, "We've standardized our Product Development methodology to create efficient that are timely and cost effective. We are developing applications on Oculus Quest. This helps us create immersive experiences and which are all within our range of core competencies. Polygoons is hiring and scaling up to address emerging market opportunities, in this "



About Polygoons, Inc.:Polygoons is an innovative, entrepreneurial start-up, with pioneering best-of-breed, Augmented and technology.

Polygoons is based in and has a development lab in

