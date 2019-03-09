Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

US discussed with British NSA the current situation between and and the efforts to reduce tensions between the two South Asian neighbours, the State Department has said.

Pompeo and Sedwill reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-UK special relationship and cooperation in the face of major global challenges, State Department said Friday.

According to the State Department, the talk was reflective of the fact that the continues to engage its resources to reduce the tensions between the two nuclear

" met with UK today to discuss key global priorities, including support for reducing tension between and Pakistan, securing progress in Syria, and countering Iran's malign influence," Palladino said in a statement.

Tensions between and escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district in February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, Air Force retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

The US, the UK and France, the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council, last month moved a fresh proposal in the UNSC to designate JeM's as a global terrorist.

