Two killed in car bomb attack in Iraq's Mosul

Two people were killed in a car bomb outside a restaurant in Iraq's late Friday, security forces said, in the second such incident in around a week.

A statement by the Iraqi military's said one young woman and a were killed in the blast, which took place in the city's eastern half.

Ten other people were wounded.

Iraqi forces ousted the Islamic State group from in mid-2017, but explosions and hit-and-run attacks have continued to plague the province.

Last week a car bomb detonated near University, killing one person and wounding 13 more.

On Wednesday night, six paramilitary forces were killed and more than two dozen wounded in an ambush south of Mosul.

Iraqi authorities have also warned that jihadists could slip across the porous border from east Syria, where IS faces a ferocious US-backed offensive on its final redoubt.

