Pondy govt upgradesonline services for vehicle owners

The Puducherry government Thursday rolled out an upgraded online system that would ensure hassle free services such as registration of vehicles and change of address for vehicle owners in the Union Territory.

Revenue and Transport Minister M O H F Shah Jahan who launched the upgraded services told reporters that the Vahan portal would enable vehicle owners transfer ownership of vehicles, hypothecate, renew registration of vehicles and get certificate of renewal at all the Regional Transport offices here.

Shahjahan said vehicle owners can use the facility for change of address, get duplicate registration certificates and also effect alteration of vehicles by logging into the website of the department www.transport.py.gov.in.

The Minister also said the department had switched over to the Vahan portalto ensure hassle free services and to improve delivery of services.

