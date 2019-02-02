Pope Francis in historic Arabian Peninsula visit

is set for a historic trip to the UAE, the first ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, as he seeks to boost the Vatican's outreach to Islam.

The Argentine pontiff's trip to the "couldn't have come at a better time", said of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia -- which encompasses the UAE, and

"With advanced at everyone's disposal, we are better informed, and this can be put into a broader perspective when we couple it with dialogue," he told AFP.

Pope Francis, who has made strengthening ties between the two largest religions a cornerstone of his papacy, will head to on Sunday.

During his three-day visit, the pope will take part in an interfaith conference and meet Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam's prestigious seat of learning.

The papal visit is widely seen as a stepping stone to broader interreligious dialogue in the region.

The UAE -- which has made no secret of its focus on soft power -- prides itself on its religious tolerance and cultural diversity.

But it has been criticised by rights groups for its involvement in a bloody Saudi-led military intervention in and for upholding a 10-year prison term against activist on December 31 -- two weeks after the UAE declared 2019 the "Year of Tolerance".

International on Friday urged the pope to raise the cases of jailed activists and not to allow his visit to be used "to gloss over the appalling human rights record" of the Emirates.

"We are calling on to raise the issue of their (rights activists') incarceration with his hosts," said.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who invited the pope to the UAE, on Thursday described the pontiff as "the man of peace and love".

"We are hopeful that generations to come will prosper in peace and security," he said in a tweet anticipating the meeting between the pontiff and Sheikh Ahmed.

In a video message to the Emirati people on Thursday, said: "I am happy ... to write on your dear land a new page in the relations between religions, confirming that we are brothers although different."



On the last day of his trip, Pope Francis will lead a mass in to be attended by more than 130,000 people -- the largest gathering ever in the UAE, according to

Catholics attending the open-air mass queued for hours at St Mary's in on Wednesday to collect their tickets.

Parishes across the country were allocated a certain number of passes with St Mary's receiving 41,000 tickets, according to

He said more than 50,000 members of the congregation had asked to attend the historic mass at

Over 2,000 buses will be transporting worshippers from across the country to Abu Dhabi.

For Filipina Mylene Lao Estipona, 43, a cancer survivor, the time-consuming journey to see Pope Francis is a small price to pay for a life-long dream.

She said her faith gave her a "second chance" at life and the strength to beat cancer.

"I thank God that I have a ticket. I really prayed, and it's an answered prayer," said the dental hygienist, who has been living in the UAE for 13 years.

The UAE has the largest number of Catholic churches in the region with eight. Oman, and each have four, while and have one each.

Gulf kingpin bans all non-Muslim places of worship.

Nearly 80 per cent of the population of the UAE is Muslim, while Christians constitute around nine percent, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The UAE authorities control all religious activities and suppress any group that uses religion for political ends, notably Islamists.

"We do not want the pulpits to become a platform for disseminating hate and extremism and instigating violence, as we have seen in many countries, including in Europe," a told AFP on condition of anonymity.

According to Hinder, nearly one million Catholics live in the Emirates, the majority from the and

Pope Francis, who made history when he was named the first Latin American pontiff in 2013, is known as the "people's pope".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)