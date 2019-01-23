Pope Francis announces Japan visit in November

announced Wednesday he will visit in November, becoming the first pontiff to do so since nearly 40 years ago.

"I will go to in November," he said on board the Papal plane bringing him to for a gathering of young

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly voiced a desire to visit Japan, home to some 450,000 Roman Catholics, including most recently in September last year.

Around 510,000 Protestants live in the largely Shinto Buddhist country, according to

had wanted to work as a missionary there in his youth but abandoned the plan after a lung operation.

The has made two trips to since his election five years ago, visiting the and in 2014, followed by and last year.

In January of last year, issued a harrowing photograph taken in 1945 showing a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother.

The child, carried on the boy's back, was killed when the dropped a nuclear bomb on Nagasaki.

Francis, who has often spoken of the dangers of nuclear weapons, had written on the back of the image just four words: "The fruit of war". visited in 1981.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)