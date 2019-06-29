Popular Malayalam filmmaker Babu Narayanan dies

Popular Malayalam filmmaker, Babu Narayanan, who was part of the famed Anil-Babu duo who had helmed several blockbusters during 1990s, died at a hospital here on Saturday.

He was 59 and was battling cancer for some time, family sources said.

After beginning his film career as an associate of legendary director Hariharan, Narayanan came out with his independent directorial debut "Anagha" in the year 1989.

After helming one more movie independently, he joined hands with filmmaker Anil as his directorial partner.

The filmmaker-duo later turned into one of the most successful partners in the Mollywood during 1990s with a number of hit movies to their credit.

Nearly 25 movies, majority of them blockbusters including "Streedhanam", "Injakkadan Mathayi and Sons", "Aramana Veedum anjoorekkarum" and "Mayilpeelikkavu" came out from their combination.

After taking a hiatus from the industry for some years, Narayanan attempted to make a come back with his independent movie "To Noorah with Love" in 2014 with Mamta Mohandas in the lead role, but failed to make any ripple in the box office.

Babu Narayanan is survived by wife Jyothi and two children.

Several persons including actor Jayaram mourned the death of the hit-maker.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)