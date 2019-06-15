Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for "abusing" woman activist

Award-winning has been bookedfor allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over phone, police said here Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Pambady in district, alleging that the had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she had invited him for a function here in April, they said.

The woman activist's post in this regard had created a furore on recently.

A said the case was registered against the "Thottappan" under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the woman had lodged the complaint in Kottayam, it was transferred to the police station here as the alleged incident happened here, the added.

Known for his character as well as comic roles, Vinayakan, who began his career as a dancer, has been part of cinema for last two decades.

He was the recipient of the 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi-directed 2016 movie "Kammattipaadam".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)