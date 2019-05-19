Potential addiction-free painkiller identified

Scientists have identified an that can help control and may pave the way for non-addictive painkillers which produce few side effects.

Millions of people suffer from related to opioid use for relief, and thousands die as a result of involving opioids and related drugs, researchers said.

As the problem amplifies, researchers are seeking non-addictive chronic treatment options that produce few or no negative side effects.

Ken Hsu, a at the in the US, and his graduate student, Myungsun Shin, identified an that "chews up fat" molecules to produce that control

The naturally occurring enzyme, called diacylglycerol lipase-beta (DAGL-b), is a possible new drug target for reducing

Hsu developed selective molecules that inhibit DAGL-b and reduce inflammation, similarly to aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDS.

However, unlike NSAIDs, DAGL-b inhibitors can provide pain relief without gastrointestinal toxicity in preclinical models when used over a long term.

Unlike opioids, DAGL-b inhibitors do not exhibit addictive properties.

"This could be a new route to treating long-term and pain without the side effects of toxicity and risk of observed with current treatment options," Hsu said in a statement.

"Generally, if we block inflammation, we also affect the immune response. But we're suggesting a different approach, one where we can stop inflammation without impacting the normal immune response," said Hsu.

The research, published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology, demonstrate that DAGL-b inhibitors are highly effective at reducing different pain states, including neuropathic pain and

In the study, the Hsu lab uncovered a new role for DAGL-b in dendritic cells, a specialised type of innate immune cell that not only controls inflammation, but can also activate our body's ability to fight by stimulating T cells, which produce an immune response.

"We found that by blocking DAGL-b, we can stop inflammation without affecting immunity," Hsu said.

"This supports the idea that DAGL-b is a viable target for long-term blockade of inflammation and pain without potentially compromising our immune system," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)