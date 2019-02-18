Power Grid's K Sreekant gets additional charge as NTPC Director Finance

State-run utility Power Grid Corporation's K has been given additional charge as of NTPC for a period of six months from February 12.

" on February 13, 2019, has assigned additional charge to the post of (Finance), to K Sreekant, Director (Finance), for a period of six months from February 12, 2019 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a BSE filing said.

NTPC's board has appointed as Director on the board through a circular resolution with effect from February 12, the filing said.

(55 years) is CMA and PGDM (Finance) from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

He has over 33 years of experience in the power sector involving all facets of finance and accounting function and in particular, long term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets and corporate accounts, it said.

He was assigned the additional charge of Director (Finance) of earlier by the from March 19, 2018 to November 2, 2018.

He holds 425 shares in the NTPC. He does not have any inter-se relationship with any of the directors of the company, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)