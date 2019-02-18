Bentley, driven by business tycoon's kin, hits auto, kills foreigner in Delhi

A foreign national was killed and three persons were injured on Monday after a speeding Bentley car hit an autorickshaw in Lutyens' Delhi, police said.

The incident took place around 1.32 pm after which police rushed to the spot, they added.

The speeding was being driven by 19-year-old Ashis Singh Chadha, a relative of business tycoon

Ashis was caught by locals after the accident and was handed over to police.

The autorickshaw was carrying three women who belong to Turkistan. One of the women succumbed to injuries, while the other two women are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital, police said.

The was also injured in the accident, which happened on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, which houses several embassies, they added.

The car hit a lamppost after hitting the autorickhsaw. The front portion of the car was completely damaged, while the autorickshaw was mangled after the accident.

The blood samples of the did not reveal any traces of alcohol.

