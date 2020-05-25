Power Min confident electricity restoration work in Odisha to be completed by Monday evening

Power Minister R K Singh exuded confidence that electricity restoration work in Odisha would be completed by Monday evening itself.

The ministeron Monday reviewed restoration of power infrastructure in Odisha and West Bengal post super cyclone Amphan via Video conferencing.

The disruption caused by the cyclone to the power system was extensive, but the restoration work has been carried out swiftly, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said the Inter State Transmission System was restored within few hours and central power PSUs also provided human resources to carry out power restoration of local power supply in the cyclone-affected areas.

He expressed confidence that the restoration will be completed in Odisha by the evening itself and the work is in progress in parts of Kolkata and some other districts of West Bengal too.

Singh reviewed the progress of restoration of power systems with some top officials of Odisha and West Bengal as well as heads of various power distribution companies.

Apart from the manpower/assistance already made available, the minister also assured mobilisation of additional manpower through NTPC and PowerGrid and make them available to the Power Department of West Bengal to assist them in restoration work.

The review meeting can be seen in the backdrop of the statement of the Ministry of Power last Tuesday that it had put in place adequate arrangements to handle power supply situation in the wake ofthe super cyclonic storm.

24x7 control roomshad been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PowerGrid and NTPC.

