Lockdown extended in Himachal's Hamirpur, Solan; curbs till June 30 in Shimla

Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31.

In addition, section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits gathering of people, will also remain in force in Shimla district up to June 30, an official said.

The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30.

The two orders did not specifically mention the lockdown itself, but its extension is also implied. The state-wide curfew in Himachal Pradesh is meant to enforce the lockdown against coronavirus.

As in the rest of the state, the two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services remain open during the curfew hours as well. This will continue, officials said.

Hamirpur has reported the 63 virus cases, the highest in the state. In Solan district, 21 people have tested positive for the infection so far.

So far, the state has reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

According to officials, Hamirpur saw a spurt in COVID -19 cases as people in large numbers started returning to the state from other parts of the country. ly.

The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state.

Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

