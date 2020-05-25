Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 28 lakh seized; 7 held

Police in Palghar district of



Maharashtra has seize banned tobacco products worth Rs 28.48 lakh in two separate incidents and arrested seven persons, an official said on Monday.

The consignments were seized from a truck and a mini- truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday, he said.

The seizure included scented tobacco and paan masala, the official said, adding that seven persons have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

