Power generating companies have asked state-run to increase the supply of the dry fuel from area in through rail wagons to help them reduce cost as well as tariffs for end-consumers.

region serves 20 per cent of the domestic supply but India-arm (SECL) is able to meet only 55 per cent of its demand from the region through rail, according to (APP).

The APP in a letter to chief mentioned that are incurring around 25 per cent higher costs to move coal by road as against rail mode.

Against a demand of 45 rakes per day, area is currently loading only 25 rakes per day, the APP said. Due to lack of supply through railways, are compelled to on for coal procurement. One rake can load 4,000 tons of coal, which means producers have to ply 135 trucks carrying 30 tons each.

The SECL controls Korba coal field that produces close to 130 million tonnes of coal that can fire 32,000 MW of generation capacity. has close to 200GW of power generation capacity dependent on coal that often struggles to procure the desired quality and quantity of fuel in a time-bound manner.

The APP has said that consumers are compelled to pay higher tariffs since this cost burden is passed on to them.

"You may appreciate that the road mode is the least efficient mode of and also a costlier option. The impact of such higher cost of coal supply would have to be borne by the end consumers of In the spirit of the government's decision to ensure efficient transportation of coal, we request your good office to increase dispatches by Rail Mode from Gevra Mines of Korba area, the APP said in a letter to CMD

The letter is also sent to SECL CMD AP Panda and chairman

Last year in December, the and announced to take requisite steps to improve infrastructure at coal mines to ensure 100 per cent supply of coal to power plants through the rail mode.

