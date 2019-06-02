Three criminals held with firearms

Three history-sheeters have been arrested from district in for allegedly possessing country-made firearms and bullets, police said Sunday.

At least 12 bullets, a pistol and a country-made revolver were seized from Babu Mohite, and from Cavindra village Saturday night, a Rural police said.

The trio have various cases like murder, theft and burglary pending against them in and the metropolitan region, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act and Bombay Police Act.

Further investigation is underway.

