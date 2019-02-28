Power tariffs slashed in C'garh, domestic consumers to benefit

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CSERC) Thursday announced reduction in power tariffs, which will benefit 91 per cent of domestic consumers in the state.

The new tariffs would come into effect from April 1.

The commission has slashed tariffs for all categories for domestic consumers.

"The Commission has restructured consumer slabs keeping in view socio-economic profile of domestic consumer class....The reduction is 10 per cent for economically weaker class and six percent for the middle class consumers,"said D S Misra, of the CSERC.

He also said that 90 per cent of domestic consumers account for 60 per cent of the total domestic consumption while ten per cent account for 40 per cent of consumption.

For the consumption slab of below 100 units per month, the has been reduced from existing Rs 3.76 to Rs 3.40 per unit, he said. Sixty-four per cent of domestic consumers come under this slab.

For 101 to 200 units slab the has been reduced from Rs 3.80 to Rs 3.60 per unit, he said.

Power for agricultural pumps has been reduced by Rs 0.30 per unit,from Rs 4.70 to Rs 4.40.

The power factor surcharge on agricultural pump connection has been done away with, said

In cases where pump load is increased arbitrarily without the owner's knowledge, a hearing would be given to aggrieved consumers, he said.

Power tariff for connections for agriculture-related activities has been reduced by around 10 per cent.

To incentivise eco-friendly transport, the tariff for electric vehicle charging units has been reduced from Rs 8 to Rs 5 per unit.

To expand connectivity in Naxal-affected areas, the power surcharge on mobile towers installed after April 1, 2019 in such areas has been reduced to 50 per cent, said.

For LT (Low Tension) industries, existing consumption slab of 15 hp has been raised to 25 hp, so as to accommodate expansion of small-scale units, the commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)