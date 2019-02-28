We are on heightened state of readiness: Defence forces

The army, navy and the Thursday said they are in a heightened state of readiness and fully prepared to deal with any provocation by Islamabad, notwithstanding Khan's announcement of releasing the captured pilot as a "gesture of peace".

In a first after Pakistani fighter jets targeted Indian military installations, the three forces said has escalated the tension by targeting these installations in an aerial raid on Wednesday and was ready for a befitting reply to any eventualities.

"The aircraft attempting to target military installations were intercepted by fighter aircraft which thwarted their plans. PAF bombs have fallen in formation compounds, they were unable to cause any damage to our military installations," said R G K Kapoor, of Air Staff.

He said in the aerial combat, one of Pakistan was shot down by an Bison. The crashed and fell across the LOC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The IAF said there have been many factually incorrect statements made by Pakistan since its aerial raid targeting Indian military installations Wednesday.

He said there has been "blatant disinformation" campaign by Pakistan that two IAF aircraft were shot down by Pakistan and three pilots were downed.

"This figure was later revised to two IAF aircraft and two pilots. The fact, however, is that units had reported sighting two parachutes falling in the PoK which were of two pilots shot down by the IAF Bison.

"Pakistan later in the evening changed its statement to say that one Indian pilot was in their custody," he said.

He also rejected Pakistan's claims that they intentionally dropped weapons in open space where there was no human presence or military posts.

"The fact is that the PAF aircraft targeted military installations. However, they were intercepted by IAF fighter aircraft that thwarted their plans. Although PAF bombs have fallen in Formation compounds however they were unable to cause any significant damage to our military installations due to swift IAF response," he said.

The IAF also rejected Pakistan's contention that no were used in the operation and no Pakistani plane was downed by IAF.

"There is enough evidence to show that were used in this mission and Pakistan is trying to hide this fact. Also, parts of AMRAAM Air to Air Missile which is carried only on the in PAF were recovered East of Rajauri within the Indian territory," he said.

The IAF also showed a piece of the AMRAAM missile at the briefing.

"The fact remains that one F-16 of PAF was shot down by an IAF Bison aircraft," said the

He said Pakistani aircraft package which was part of the Wednesday's operation comprised F-16s and JF 17s and perhaps some Mirages and that countered them with Bisons, 2000s and 30s.

Sources said Pakistan deployed around 24 aircraft out of which three came inside Indian airspace.

Asked about India's assessment about damage caused to the JeM terrorist training camp inside Pakistan during India's airstrike on Tuesday, the said, "There is fairly credible evidence with us which proves that there was damage to the camps."



"The weapons hit the intended target and they caused damage that was intended. However, it will be premature to say that what was the number of casualties we have been able to inflict on those camps and the number of those killed," he said.

There were reports that around 350 terrorist were killed in the strike on the at Balakot in Pakistan.

The IAF said it was for the higher leadership of the government to decide how and when to present the evidence of damage to the camp or whether to present them or not.

Addressing the journalists, Army's of Military Operations Maj. Gen. said the ground based of the Army have been put on alert along the Line of Control and some parts of the international border.

"Mechanised formations too have been placed on standby. I wish to assure the nation that we are fully prepared and in a heightened state of readiness to respond to any provocation by Pakistan," he said.

The said it has been on a high state of readiness and remains poised in all the three dimensions - on surface, under-sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain.

"I can assure of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," of Naval Operations Rear Admiral said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)