Pradhan lays foundation of road, bridge projects in Odisha

Dharmendra Thursday laid foundation stones for three national highway projects and as many underpasses in the state, asserting that the road work would improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

The national highway projects, including the six laning of the Bhadrak-Balasore section, will be built at a cost of Rs 2067.5 crore, he said.

Seeking cooperating of the Odisha government, the Union Petroleum Minister, who unveiled a plaque here to lay foundation for the projects, said that Centre has fulfilled its promises of developing in the state.

"As part of the Golden Quadrilateral project, former ji had sanctioned four-lane roads for the state. The (Narendra Modi) is upgrading them to six lanes," said.

The underpasses, to be built on Bhubaneswar-Chandikhole section of NH-16, will improve connectivity and end traffic congestion woes, he maintained.

"The projects will boost Odisha's economy, generate employment opportunities and improve socio-economic condition of the people," the added.

