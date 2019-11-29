JUST IN
BJP MP Pragya Thakur tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her Godse remark

"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sadhvi Pragya

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.

"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.
