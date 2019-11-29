BJP MP Pragya Thakur tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her Godse remark

-
ALSO READ
Pragya's Godse remark: Cong, UPA constituents to move censure motion in LS
Lok Sabha Speaker indicates Pragya Thakur to be called to the House
Pragya Thakur clarifies, says remarks were aimed at Udham Singh, not Godse
BJP drops Pragya Thakur from defence panel after row over Godse remark
Pragya Thakur nominated to Parliamentary Defence Panel; Twitter flares up
-
BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.
The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.
"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU