JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Former RBI deputy governor H R Khan to head micro-finance panel
Business Standard

Will strive to take ties with India to very high level: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

He also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues related to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gotabaya
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is received by Indian Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh, right, upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. Photo: AP | PTI

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said he would strive to take his country's relationship with India to a "very high level".

He also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues related to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

Rajapaksa was speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU