Indian-American Congresswoman Jayapal on Wednesday re-introduced a bipartisan legislation in the that aims to raise awareness about the alarming rate of in the South Asian community, including Indians, and invest in reversing this trend.

Co-sponsored by Republican Congressman from South Carolina, the bill known as "South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act" will create South Asian heart health promotion grants at the Centers for Disease Control to develop a clearinghouse and of information on South Asian heart health, develop culturally appropriate materials to promote heart health in the community members.

" in the South Asian community has risen to an alarmingly disproportionate level. Our bill will fund research and analysis to identify solutions to these preventable circumstances and ultimately save more lives," said Congresswoman Jayapal, 53, introducting the Bill.

"Not only will we prevent deaths within this specific community, but we will pave the way to increased awareness and a better understanding of heart health that will have impacts on the health and well-being of every American," said the 53-year-old Democrat from

Jayapal on Tuesday become the first South Asian American woman to preside over the

There is need to take action to reverse the trend of in the South Asian Community, Wilson said.

According to of Cardiology Richard Kovacs, South Asians living in the US are more likely to die from heart disease than other Americans.

"The of Cardiology strongly supports passage of the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2019, which would greatly expand research and outreach efforts necessary to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health among our South Asian population," he said.

Studies have shown that South Asians in the USpeople who immigrated from or whose families immigrated from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepalare experiencing a dramatic rise in heart disease in their communities.

They have four times the risk of heart disease than the general population, have a much greater chance of having a before age 50 and have emerged as the ethnic group with the highest prevalence of Type 2 diabetesa leading cause of heart disease.

Among other things, the bill provide grants to work with community groups involved in South Asian heart health promotion; Fund grants through the National Institutes of Health to conduct research on and other heart ailments among South Asian populations living in the US.

It also includes a Sense of that schools should include, as part of their nutrition curriculum, a focus on cultural differences in diets and ways to achieve optimal nutrition in communities that experience

Several organisations like the American Heart Association, the health forum, Women Heart: with Heart Disease, the Mediators of among South Asians Living in (MASALA) and the (AAPCHO) support the bill.

