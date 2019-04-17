Shilom media congratulates Dr Sunil Garssa for being awarded FACC

-
ALSO READ
Low adherence to statin raises heart disease risks
Mumbai Welcomes Leading Global Cardiologists at CSI 2018
45 million Indians suffer from heart ailments
Sedentary lifestyle cancels out heart benefits of having normal weight: Study
Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital Brings in New Treatment for Parkinson's in India
-
Lom Harsh-the founder of Shilom Media, an award-winning production house congratulated Dr Sunil Garssa for his remarkable achievement of being Awarded FACC (Fellow American College of Cardiology) at New Orleans Louisiana, USA on 18th March. FACC is an institution dedicated to deal with heart-related issues. It is a fellowship of the most elite cardiologists who have dedicated more than 70 per cent of their career to cardiology.
Dr Sunil is one of the very few elite doctors in India who is awarded FACC. He tirelessly serves the Indian community with his knowledge and expertise through his own multispecialty hospital in Jaipur with an exceptional team of more than 20 specialized doctors under the flagship of Dana Shivam Heart and Super Specialty hospital at Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur.
More than 625,00,000 (625 lakh) people died of heart disease (Cardio Vascular Disease) in India in 2016, according to an article published by a leading publication house in India. Deeply moved by the matter Jaipur based doctor Sunil dedicated his entire career to cardiology in order to help people who are suffering from fatal heart-related issues and has saved many lives in his career.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU