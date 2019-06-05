Pramila Jayapal becomes first South Asian American woman to preside over US House

Indian-American Congresswoman Jayapal held the Speaker's on Tuesday, becoming the first South Asian American woman to preside over the

Jayapal, 53, a Democrat from Washington DC, took to to share a clip of Tuesday's session where she was seen presiding over the House as a temporary

In the text that accompanied the clip, Jayapal, who was first elected in 2016, wrote, "Today, I became the first South Asian American woman to preside over the Beyond proud to serve in the most diverse in our nation's history and to hold the today."



The 116th broke records with women and lawmakers crossing racial and religious barriers, including an all time high for Asian American lawmakers.

A record number of 17 Asian Americans serve in Congress, with 14 in the House and three in the

Although has been serving as the of the House of Representatives since January 2019, members of the majority party in the House periodically take turns to temporarily preside over the chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)