Prashant Bhushant admits in SC he made 'genuine mistake' in his tweets on fabricated documents

Bhushan Thursday admitted before the that he made a "genuine mistake" by tweeting that the government had perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of meeting of the high-powered selection committee on the appointment of M as an

K K told a bench comprising justices and that in view of Bhushan's statement, he would like to withdraw his contempt plea filed against the noted

However, Bhushan filed an application in the court seeking recusal of Justice from hearing the contempt petition filed by

Bhushan also refused to tender an unconditional apology before the bench for seeking Justice Mishra's recusal.

told the court that he stood by his earlier statement that he did not want any punishment for Bhushan in the matter.

The bench, however, said it would consider the larger issue of whether a person can criticise the court in a sub- judice matter to influence public opinion.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)