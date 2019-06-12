Prashant gets bail, but 5 still in jail; 2 others booked

As was released on Wednesday, the fate of five others arrested for posting and sharing alleged objectionable remarks against hung in balance.

The five others arrested on similar charges include three journalists and two Gorakhpur residents while the police are looking for one each in Kannauj and

With the breathing down the neck of government for putting Kanojia behind bars, the was granted a day after the apex court order.

Kanojia was arrested for sharing a video on his and accounts. The video showed a woman repeatedly expressing her desire to marry Adityanath.

According to police, Kanojia's comments on had maligned the chief minister's image.

Aditryanath, 47, is a who is also the 'mahant' (head priest) of the Gorakhnath mutt.

Officials said Ishika Singh, of Nation Live and were arrested in Noida on June 8, two days after telecasting the controversial content "without verifying" its authenticity.

The duo was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

was arrested in Noida on Monday night and sent to 14-day judicial custody Tuesday on the same charges which were slapped against the and

In a separate incident, a Peer was arrested in Gorakhpur on Monday for making a fake "wedding card" of the UP go viral on social netowrk.

In Gorakhpur itself, a nursing home manager, was put behind bars on Monday for making indecent remarks against Adityanath on

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against two other persons on similar grounds, but they have not been arrested so far.

Santosh Kumar Gupta has been booked in Kannauj for uploading a morphed picture of Adityanath, while of is facing charges for allegedly making some derogatory remarks against the on social media, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)