PRC vandalism: Assam artistes demand compensation

Artistes, including singers, film personalities, musicians and composers, took out a rally in on Sunday condemning the mob attack that damaged their property in the venue of the first International Film Festival (IIFF).

The All Artistes Suraksha rally began from Commerce point to Chandmari area of the city demanding that government give them compensation for the damage caused to their musical instruments, sound system and other equipment.

Alleging that the miscreants set on fire the Film Festival venue, they demanded that the government take up the compensation issue with the neighbouring state.

Popular Zubeen Garg said that as the musicians do not have any either for themselves or their musical instruments and sound systems, compensation should be paid to them to make good their loss.

The members also shouted slogans condemning the attack by unidentified miscreants. who vandalised the venue of the IIFF at Indira Gandhi Park and burnt their musical instruments to ashes, damaged their vehicles, generators and other equipment, besides burning down the convention halls, stages, temporary theatres, audio and video equipment and five inflatable screens, besides

They said on February 22, over 50 artistes went to from different parts of the country, including to perform at the IIFF.

A 48-hour shutdown was imposed by a conglomeration of students and organisations from February 21 to protest against recommendations by government for granting Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) to six communities, who are not natives of Arunachal Pradesh but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state for decades.

