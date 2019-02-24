Farm crisis a national crisis, poll-sop won't help: Akhilesh

Stating that agrarian crisis is a national crisis and needed a national solution, Yadav said Sunday no election sop or



individual state could implement change at this scale.

The former minister's remarks come hours after launched the ambitious (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"The farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution, no poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale -- we stand with farmers everywhere and promise to bring about a #GoldenRevolution for all farmers regardless of caste, creed or religion," Yadav tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Yadav said: "Today a committed suicide in Jhansi its time for a 100 per cent loan waiver to break farmers out of the prison of debt they are stuck in and transform their lives. It's time for a #GoldenRevolution."



"We need to remove the influence of brokers and middlemen to ensure is built and farmers and their families are the primary beneficiaries," the said.

The market has a role to play in ensuring that the minimum support price (MSP) is defined by demand and farmers get paid a fair price for the food, Yadav said.

Suggesting a possible remedy, he said: "I have been listening to farmers as well as experts and know that the state needs to step in and fix farm financing from loans only available to large farmers to a micro-finance, low/zero interest model controlled by farmers."



Yadav also highlighted the need to improve the life of women farmers. "Women drive small farms -- she's the one who tills the field while her husband takes up meagre jobs in far away cities. She's the reason we eat well. It's time to change her life.

