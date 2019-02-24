Rane announces son Nilesh's candidacy from Ratnagiri

BJP member Narayan Sunday announced the candidature of his son Nilesh from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in the coastal

Rane's announcement comes a few days after the BJP and declared alliance for the coming elections.

Nilesh had lost, on ticket, from this constituency to Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut in 2014.

"I am going to support the BJP even if we win the seat. It does not matter if the is part of the NDA," said Narayan Rane, a former Sena leader who later turned the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's arch enemy.

As per Sena sources, most of its candidates would be repeated in 2019, so there was no possibility of being BJP's candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Asked how can he field a candidate against Sena despite being BJP's member, the former chief minister said, "It is true I am a BJP member but I have announced that my son will contest election on the ticket of Swabhiman Paksh. I expect to get support from friends in the and in the constituency.

