JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

1st T20 Int'l: Australia pip India by three-wickets in an exciting finish

Farm crisis a national crisis, poll-sop won't help: Akhilesh
Business Standard

Rane announces son Nilesh's candidacy from Ratnagiri

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane Sunday announced the candidature of his son Nilesh Rane from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in the coastal Maharashtra.

Rane's announcement comes a few days after the BJP and Shiv Sena declared alliance for the coming elections.

Nilesh Rane had lost, on Congress ticket, from this constituency to Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut in 2014.

"I am going to support the BJP even if we win the seat. It does not matter if the Shiv Sena is part of the NDA," said Narayan Rane, a former Sena leader who later turned the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's arch enemy.

As per Sena sources, most of its candidates would be repeated in 2019, so there was no possibility of Nilesh Rane being BJP's candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Asked how can he field a candidate against Sena despite being BJP's Rajya Sabha member, the former chief minister said, "It is true I am a BJP Rajya Sabha member but I have announced that my son will contest election on the ticket of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh. I expect to get support from friends in the Congress and NCP in the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements