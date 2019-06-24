Tigers spotted for first time in MP's Kheoni Sanctuary

Five tigers have been spotted for the first time in Madhya Pradesh's Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary, some 110 km from district headquarters, an said Monday.

A tiger, two tigresses and two cubs have been captured for the first time by the night-vision cameras set up in the sanctuary, (DFO) PN told PTI Monday.

The streak of tigers was seen drinking water, he said, adding that vigil had been tightened across the sanctuary.

As per the ENVIS ( Information System) website, the primary fauna found in Kheoni Sanctuary are cheetal, sambhar, blue bull, four-horned antelope, wild boar, barking deer, wolf etc.

in Kannod tehsil in was established in 1955 and is spread over an area of 123 square kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)