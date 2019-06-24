DCW issues notice to Labour department, seeks details of private placement agency bill

The Commission For Women (DCW) Monday issued a notice to the seeking details about the progress of the regulation of private placement agency bill in the Assembly.

also asked what other steps are being taken by the government to regulate the private placement agencies.

The women's panel said in the notice that has become a hub of trafficking as well as placement agencies and stressed on their urgent regulation.

The Commission said it has been following up with the since 2015 for the passage of the bill to regulate the Private Placement Agencies but it has not happened till date, the women's panel said.

In September 2018, the had also informed the that a bill for the regulation of private placement agencies was under consideration and would be introduced in the shortly.

However, there appears to have been no significant progress in this matter, the panel said.

Maliwal said, "The has rescued many trafficking victims and in majority of the cases, role of placement agencies was suspected by complainants. These girls are not paid for years. Many of them are minors and are subjected to varied forms of torture and cruelty."



She also said the national capital has become the "hub of human trafficking" and unregulated private placement agencies functioning here play a major part in the trafficking of young women, especially minors.

In the notice, the panel asked the to submit its reply by July 1, and sought details of the current status of progress made on the private placement agencies bill as well as a detailed time line by which the Bill will be introduced in the

