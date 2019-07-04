Police prevent suicide attempt by British national

A 61-year-old British national was stopped from committing suicide in the city after his wife alerted the authorities about his intentions, police said Thursday.

After being alerted that Sam (full name not disclosed), who works for an American company, was planning to end his life, the police rushed to his flat and dissuaded him from taking the extreme step, an official said.

Sam, who was in depression having suffered a paralysis attack some time ago, called his wife in Sydney on June 27 and told her that he was going to end his life, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle.

His wife immediately contacted the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, which in turn alerted Mumbai Police.

A team of suburban Powai police rushed to his 33rd-floor flat in Hiranandani area.

Sam refused to let them in, so the police engaged him in conversation from outside.

After some time he opened the door, but became violent after coming face to face with the police. The officials, however, succeeded in calming him down, the ACP said.

Police found that he was under medication for neurological issues and shifted him to a hospital, he said.

The high commission officials visited the Powai police station Thursday and thanked them for swift action, the ACP said.

