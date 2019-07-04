Delegation of Delhi BJP leaders meet police commissioner, demand probe into Hauz Qazi incident

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders including its former president Vijay Goel met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday and demanded a thorough probe into the Hauz Qazi incident.

The Delhi BJP unit asked the police to treat minors, involved in the incident as adults.

A mob vandalised a temple after a fight broke out over parking of a two-wheeler at Lal Kuan area under Hauz Qazi police station on Sunday night.

A total of five persons have been arrested and four juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, former Union minister Goel had accused Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain of being "involved" in the incident.

Hussain has filed a police complaint demanding action against Goel and BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for blaming him for the incident.

Hussain has been maintaining that he was present at the spot after being called by police and was trying to pacify the two sides.

The delegation submitted a memorandum and a video to the police commissioner and asked him to probe the "communal flare up".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and demanded that minors, apprehended in the incident as adults.

The Lt Governor should direct the police to seek permission of the court to treat the minors accused in the incident as adults.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)