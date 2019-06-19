Pre-monsoon showers bring down mercury in MP

Pre-monsoon showers have provided much-needed relief from intense heat to people in Madhya Pradesh, weatherman said Wednesday.
The showers have almost brought down mercury across the state in the last 24 hours, an IMD officer said.
"Rains or thundershowers with gusty winds are likely to sweep many parts of Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions (in the next 24 hours)," India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) Bhopal office duty officer Abhijeet Chakroborty told PTI.
He said rains or thundershowers may occur in the next 24 hours at few places of Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions.
