BHEL commissions 84 MW unit at Chhukha hydro project in Bhutan

State-owned engineering firm announced Wednesday that it has commissioned Unit-1 of 84 MW at Chhukha hydro electric project in

It has achieved yet another milestone in with the successful commissioning of Unit-1 of the 4x84 MW Chhukha hydro electric project (HEP), following complete renovation and modernisation (R&M) of the generator, said in a statement.

Unit-3 of the same project, built on the (Bhutan), was earlier commissioned by BHEL, after successful R&M last year, and has been running efficiently since, according to the statement.

With the commissioning of Unit-1, the engineering firm has successfully executed the R&M contract for 2 units (Units-1&3), thereby consolidating its position further in and rising up to the expectations of the customer, (DGPC).

"We appreciate the efforts made by experts towards this R&M work which has led to result-oriented performance and we look forward to continued support from BHEL in future," DGPC said in their commendation letter.

The corporation had placed the R&M order for Chhukha hydro power plant on BHEL for replacement of generator stator and rotor coils of units - 1 & 3. These machines were originally supplied and commissioned by BHEL in the 1980s.

The BHEL's units in and have provided the equipment and technical supports for this R&M job.

The company has executed major projects like Chhukha, Kurichu and Tala in Bhutan till date and is presently executing prestigious export orders for 6x200 MW Punatsangchhu-I, 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II and 4x180 MW Mangdechhu projects, which once commissioned would take BHEL's share to 93 per cent of the total power generating capacity of Bhutan.

It is presently executing hydro-electric projects of around 3,000 MW across the country, in addition to 3,904 MW abroad, which includes 2,940 MW in Bhutan and 900 MW in

More than 500 hydro-electric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered on the BHEL with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW, including 6,680 MW for overseas projects.

BHEL's hydro plants are successfully performing in and across the world, including countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Thailand, New Zealand, and

