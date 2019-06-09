Pre-monsoon showers experienced in some parts of Maha

Pre-monsoon showers hit hilly regions of Maharashtra's district Sunday slowing down traffic on 4 connecting to Bengaluru, officials said.

officials said some parts of Aurangabad and Jalna received showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the evening, adding that Pune, especially Baramati and Indapur towns, also experienced rain and lightning.

They said Shirdi in district received heavy showers along with gusty winds and lightning.

The pre-monsoon showers led to power outages in some parts of the state, they added.

