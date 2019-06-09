Teen killed, mother, sister injured in Mumbai road accident

A teenage boy was Sunday killed and five others injured when a speeding car hit them in under station limits in central Mumbai's Sewri- area, an said.

He identified the deceased as Darpan Dipak Patil (18), adding that the latter's mother (40) and sister (12) were injured.

"The of a speeding Maruti Ertiga car lost control near bus stop and hit people walking on the road. The driver, (26) and his wife were also injured in the mishap and have been hospitalised," he said.

A case has been registered with station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)