Teen killed, mother, sister injured in Mumbai road accident

A teenage boy was Sunday killed and five others injured when a speeding car hit them in Zakaria Bunder under RAK Marg police station limits in central Mumbai's Sewri-Wadala area, an official said.
He identified the deceased as Darpan Dipak Patil (18), adding that the latter's mother Swati (40) and sister Nidhi (12) were injured.
"The driver of a speeding Maruti Ertiga car lost control near Zakaria Bunder bus stop and hit people walking on the road. The driver, Shahbaz Iliyas Wadi (26) and his wife were also injured in the mishap and have been hospitalised," he said.
A case has been registered with RAK Marg police station, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU