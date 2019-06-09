Two Indians create world record in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Indian para-athletes and shattered two world records in men's F40-46/61-64 throw category at in Grosseto, on Saturday.

Sandeep won the gold with a throw of 65.80m which is a world record in F44 category to which he belongs. He had also won the gold in this combined event in 2018 Asian Para Games.

finished second in the combined event with a throw of 60.45m, which is also a world record in F64 category.

Sundar Singh Gurjar, whose category falls in F46, finished third with a throw of 58.99m.

"All the three have already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics by virtue of their performance in the 2018 Para All the three are medal contenders in next year's Paralympics," Gursharan Singh, who is of Committee of India, told

The F40-46/61-64 category relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete with or without prosthesis.

