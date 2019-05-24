JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

In 17 Guj LS seats, NOTA comes third after BJP, Cong

147 candidates including boxer Vijender Singh, 3 AAP nominees lose deposit in Delhi LS polls
Business Standard

Prez accepts PM's resignation; asks him to continue till new government assumes office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday accepted resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to continue till a new government assumes office, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The prime minister met the president and tendered his resignation along with the council of ministers, it said.

"The president has accepted the resignation and requested Modi and the council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office," the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements