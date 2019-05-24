Against the trend, two Union ministers taste defeat in UP

-
While several ministers in the BJP-led government at the Centre won from Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Manoj Sinha failed to retain his Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.
Sinha, minister of state for communications (independent charge), lost the Ghazipur seat to Afzal Ansari of Bahujan Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh lead the list of winners from here.
Modi defeated the Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes for the Varanasi seat. In the process, he improved his 2014 victory margin of 3.71 lakh votes.
Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh won from the state capital, defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha of the SP by a margin of over 3.47 lakh votes.
In 2014, Rajnath had defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi (then a Congress candidate) by a margin of 2.72 lakh votes.
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the BJP's giant killer. She defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi won from Sultanpur defeating the BSP's Chandra Bhadra Singh by 14,526 votes.
Minister of State for Labour and Employment (independent charge) Santosh Kumar Gangwar retained the Bareilly seat, defeating his nearest rival, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of the SP, by a margin of 1,67,282 votes.
Union Minister of State for Culture (independent charge) Mahesh Sharma won from Gautam Buddh Nagar, defeating the BSP's Satveer by nearly 3.37 lakh votes.
Minister of State for External Affairs General (retired) VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti won from Ghaziabad and Fatehpur with a margin of 5.01 lakh and 1.98 lakh votes respectively.
In Baghpat, Union minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Satya Pal Singh defeated Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal by 23,502 votes.
Leader of Apna Dal (S), a BJP ally, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur by over 2.32 lakh votes.
Four cabinet ministers in the UP government were in the poll fray. Of them, three won, while one lost.
UP Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries SP Singh Baghel registered a win from Agra by a margin of 2,11,546 votes.
Similarly, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is the state minister of women's welfare, family welfare, mother and child welfare, tourism, won from Allahabad, defeating her nearest rival Rajendra Singh Patel by 1,84,275 votes.
Satyadev Pachauri, who holds the portfolio of Khadi Village Industries, Sericulture, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Export Promotion, won from Kanpur.
UP Cooperative Minister Mukut Bihari Verma lost to the BSP's Ritesh Pandey by 95,880 votes.
